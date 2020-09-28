ONE PIECE: when will chapter 1000 come out? Eiichiro Oda’s answer

The countdown has really started. In fact, in a few weeks ONE PIECE will finally be able to reach one of the thresholds that boast just a few manga in Japan, or a thousand chapters of serialization. The staff behind Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece have already started the countdown, but when will the issue in question be released?

Now in the process of the release of chapter 992, the Wano saga is getting closer and closer to its climax, close to closing one of the most important narrative arcs of the entire story so far. Oda, in fact, has begun to glue the pieces of the great puzzle of the plot that, in the next saga, will start the Great War that will rage in ONE PIECE.

But before that, the sensei will have to reach the coveted goal of the 1000 chapters of serialization, an impressive figure that only a few manga boast. Also recently, on the occasion of the comment released this week for Weekly Shonen Jump, the author again spoke about the milestone:

“As the procedures have been changed due to Covid, we are trying to publish 3 chapters every 4 weeks or 2 chapters every 3. the goal, in any case, is to reach chapter 1000 by the end of the year”.

According to his words, therefore, it is strictly probable that Oda has an explosive chapter in mind for the thousandth release of the manga. And you, instead, what do you expect from chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE? Let us know with a comment below.