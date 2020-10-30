ONE PIECE: what would Mihawk look like in real life? A fan tries to imagine it

The great story of ONE PIECE it does not proceed only towards a single narrative vein, on the contrary, it expands into various subplots that overall paint an imposing and extremely varied imaginary. But what could those characters with such bizarre physical features look like in real life?

Translating the ONE PIECE franchise into reality is an extremely complex process but particularly fascinating even in the individual details, just think of Blackbeard’s real size. On the other hand, it is more difficult to recreate the face of a character due to the particular style of the sensei who, in many cases, even lose their human features.

Despite this, fans of the series particularly like to immerse Oda’s masterpiece in the world of creativity and for this, a fan, a certain Patricia Fagundes, he took the opportunity to imagine Mihawk, the best swordsman in the world according to ONE PIECE, as well as Zoro’s greatest opponent, one of the protagonists of the story. The illustration in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is a fascinating portrait that seems to have managed to fully satisfy its objective. The post, shared in the Reddit community, met with considerable uproar from fans who especially appreciated the rendering of the eyes and the details of the face.

And you, instead, what do you think of this artistic representation, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below. Before saying goodbye, we remind you that among our pages the spoilers of chapter 994 of ONE PIECE are available.