ONE PIECE: what we know and what we expect from Netflix live-action

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the summer of 1997, in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, the adventures of Luffy and his crew of wacky pirates were published for the first time, the result of the imagination and genius of Eiichiro Oda. Today, more than 20 years later and an innumerable quantity of products, initiatives, events and anything else dedicated to the world created by Oda, ONE PIECE is preparing to conquer Hollywood with the live-action produced by Netflix.

The streaming platform based in Los Gatos is not new to these operations, having already made a feature film live-action of Death Note – indeed not much appreciated by critics and the public -, and distributed those of Bleach and Fullmetal Alchemist – in general already higher in the rankings. But the transposition of manga and anime are probably among the most difficult to complete, especially with success, and a title like ONE PIECE represents a challenge not a little.

What do we know about the project

Announced as early as 2017, until a few days ago we didn't have much information about it. But in the past few hours everything has changed. To begin with, we are now aware that it will be a series whose first season will consist of 10 episodes, which we can probably expect to see between 2020 and 2021, and the showrunner will be Steven Maeda, producer and screenwriter of some episodes of Lost, CSI: Miami and X-Files. It will also cooperate Matt Owens, screenwriter of some of the most popular Marvel Television series such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Luke Cage. But the news that will surely please One Piece fans more is that the supervision of the project will be Eiichiro Oda himself, who reassured the fans on the production of the series with a message also visible on the social profiles of the streaming platform, including that of our country. The work behind the scenes to make sure we continue with the series, Oda explains in the post, was long and certainly not easy, but now that Netflix entered the field everything will proceed faster.

The cast of ONE PIECE seems to have already been decided, even if not yet announced, but rumors are circulating about the possible interpreter of Zoro on the web. Meanwhile, it is the same mangaka that feeds the curiosity of the fans, wondering – obviously rhetorically – what adventures we will see transposed into flesh and blood (and CGI) in these first episodes.

What can we expect

It is hard to say. And, without wanting to be too melodramatic, the potential for a disaster is honestly all there

The world of ONE PIECE it is so intricate, peculiar and unique that, even if only visually speaking, playing it in live-action seems like a titanic feat. Of course, we are in 2020, and the technological means available, as well as the budget, could be sufficient for a discreet job, or even more. But the mentality to approach the project in the most faithful way possible to the original, but adapting it to the medium available, so as to create a valid compromise, remains an important unknown factor. The involvement of Oda in the process it should guarantee exactly this aspect, but how much voice will the chapter have in a production that will have to address to the widest possible audience? Then there is the discussion of the more than abundant basic material, of the length of the story that still does not has seen a conclusion in the motherland.

It is possible that the ten episodes of the series act as a strongly introductory season, a long and necessary incipit to be able to stage the genesis of the Straw Hat crew. In short, a writing job that could be inspired by The Witcher, perhaps playing with the time plans to tell us both the tragic past of the friends of Monkey D. Luffy (decidedly fundamental to characterize them properly) and the present of the story.

Because if we have a certainty it is that certain narrative choices functional to the passage of formats will be (rightly) made, and not all of them could be appreciated by the irreducible fans of the original work. But it would also be utopian to think otherwise.

What we can do at the moment, besides obviously waiting for further information, which should not be long in coming according to what Oda himself promised, is to hope that in any case the original spirit of the work. And possibly also some essential musical tunes that have entered the history of the saga with full rights, such as Luffy's song in Skypea or the much more famous "Binks' liqueur".