ONE PIECE: what if the fake Mugiwara become protagonists? Here's a fun fanart

August 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
We know Luffy straw hat from the dawn of ONE PIECE. Eiichiro Oda's manga has always focused on his character, who has long been accompanied by a large group of pirates, from Nami and Zoro to Brook and Jinbe. Yet there was a time when the Mugiwara were not the Mugiwara.

After the saga of Enies Lobby and that of Thriller Bark, the protagonists of ONE PIECE were completely routed to the Shabondy archipelago. Two years later they met in this same place but discovered that some pirates circulated for those islets of mangroves who pretended to be them.

Demaro Black and another group of villains broke up for Luffy and his companions, with results between the disturbing and the ridiculous. What would have happened if they had become the real protagonists of ONE PIECE? A fan tries to imagine it with a drawing that follows a color page story of the manga. For the return of his characters after the ONE PIECE timeskip, Oda made a double color page with the whole crew.

READ:  Dragon Ball Z: C18 comes to life in the loyal Enji Night cosplay

The fan has replaced all the characters with the alternatives of the crew of Demaro Black, obtaining a nice and curious result. As you can see below, the 35 million pirate replaces Luffy in the center and gradually there are also the other elements of the false crew, with the exception of Brook who had no substitutes. We hope that the idea of ​​making this official parody arrives in Japan, waiting to discover the eleventh member of the Mugiwara.

