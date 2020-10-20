ONE PIECE: what do we know about the mysterious pirate Joy Boy?

We don’t know much about the pirate Joy Boy and only a few characters know of his existence. However, now that Luffy and the others are getting closer and closer to the ONE PIECE, it seems that the figure of the pirate is becoming fundamental.

Obviously there are more theories than facts about the mysterious pirate Joy Boy and on its link with the ONE PIECE, some plausible others less.

Joy Boy is first mentioned by Nico Robin, after reading the Poignee Griffe found in the Sea Forest, on the seabed south of the Fish-Man Island. King Neptune tells of the promise made 900 years earlier to the future mermaid princess. It is not clear what is at the heart of that promise, but we know that one of the three ancestral weapons will be needed, Poseidon.

Joy Boy’s name is also given by Gol D. Roger when, after finding the One Piece, he says: “Oh Joy Boy. I wish I was born in your time!“That incident made all of Roger’s crew laugh, and they decided to call the island Laugh Tale.

The most likely theory is that Joy Boy was the ruler of the Old Kingdom, in search of the three ancestral weapons. He was probably betrayed by those who desired ancestral weapons to take over the world. This betrayal led to the establishment of the 20 Heavenly Dragons and the World Government, hiding the secrets in the hundred years of the great void.

The truth about Joy Boy is likely to be revealed soon as we get closer and closer to ONE PIECE’s conclusion. We invite you not to miss this happy news for One Piece fans. We remind you that 8 chapters are missing from One Piece 1000, Oda’s countdown continues.

What’s your Joy Boy theory? What secrets does this mysterious character hide?