ONE PIECE: what are Eiichiro Oda’s favorite manga scenes?

August 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Often an author tends to be very critical of his work and hardly tends to find its best features. In the case of ONE PIECE, on the other hand, Eiichiro Oda is very clear which are the parts of his masterpiece that he most appreciated during the narration.

During the interview that debuted in recent days at home, the sensei took the opportunity to open up to his audience and tell interesting anecdotes about the work. During the chat, he told the experience prior to the beginning of the manga, in this case the refusal of Jump to serialize ONE PIECE as well as some diatribe with his publisher due to a particularly intense scene.

In any case, today the series remains one of the bulwarks of the magazine, thanks to some of the author’s ideas that are nothing short of brilliant. But what are your favorite scenes within all of its 989 chapters? His personal top 3 starts with the opening table by Wano, one of the best pages of the entire work, beautifully enriched with landscape elements. In second place, however, stands the scene in which Robin covers Usopp with mangrove, an episode that the sensei exploited to make ONE PIECE’s imagery more realistic. Closes his ranking bonfire table within the Skypeia saga. In any case, the three pages in question can be recovered again at the bottom of the news thanks to sandman.

What is your personal top 3 for you? Let us know with a comment below.

