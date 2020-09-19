ONE PIECE: Was Luffy’s dream originally different from the current one?

The odyssey of ONE PIECE bases its foundations on a dream, that of Luffy, to become the King of the Pirates. Yet this has not always been the case since the author, Eiichiro Oda, had foreseen a much simpler goal for his famous protagonist. The latest issue of the magazine entirely dedicated to his masterpiece has revealed some particular details.

Now close to reaching the 1000 chapters published on Weekly Shonen Jump, a milestone that boasts just a few series, there are still many unknown details on the writing of ONE PIECE. Occasionally, the sensei takes the opportunity to reveal what curiosity about his masterpiece, such as the recent declaration concerning the eleventh member of Mugiwara that has raised an alarm bell regarding the expectations of fans.

However, the tenth release of ONE PIECE Note Magazine has also added some elements to chapter 1 of the manga, reiterating how the original content of the first episode was dedicated to the meeting between Luffy and Nami and the fight with Morgan. Subsequently, Oda turned to narrate a flashback of the protagonist, the same one we all know today.

The sensei, however, added that Morgan possessed a cannon capable of destroying several houses, the idea was later discarded and only resumed in the Buggy Balls of Buggy. Finally, the author explained that initially Luffy’s ambition was much simpler than the current one since it consisted in becoming a pirate he could be proud of instead of a king.