ONE PIECE: Wanokuni gets a facelift thanks to a fan, the anime returns to the classic style

August 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
During his long career as a mangaka, Eiichiro Oda often changed his drawing style. A quick comparison is enough to note that the drawings, the character design, the way of creating the backgrounds of the first chapter is notably different from that presented in the chapters that are currently published on Weekly Shonen Jump.

Inevitably, all these style changes have also been reflected in the anime, produced by Toei Animation and which has seen many different animators and character designers alternate. With a further change of staff, the Wanokuni arc managed by Tatsuya Nagamine has a completely different animation and drawing style from the previous ones, while maintaining the spirit of ONE PIECE. But what would a recent scene revisited in the classic style look like?

A fan wanted to try readjust the epic scene in which Luffy and Zoro meet again on Wanokuni. With their swords drawn, one next to the other and with the typical clothes of the samurai island, they prepare to fight against the opponents who are coming to their part. You can immediately notice in the image below how Luffy and Zoro have a completely different face than what we are used to seeing, closer to that of the 90s. Which style inspires you the most?

The ONE PIECE manga is preparing to publish chapter 988, while the recent trailer of the anime is the preview of episode 938 with Tonoyasu protagonist.

