ONE PIECE: Usopp will get you a laugh in this hilarious cosplay

The great variety of characters from ONE PIECE has allowed fans to become attached to the most disparate pirates. In particular, thanks to the due attention that the sensei gave to the Mugiwara it was possible to strengthen the community behind his masterpiece which rewarded the franchise with epic and hilarious manifestations of creativity.

The sniper of the Straw Hat Crew has been the object of the imagination of fans for a long time, just think of this nice attempt to imagine Usopp at the end of the work with imposing strength. Still, such a huge fan base that boasts the great work of Eiichiro Oda can only be subjected to brilliant insights, some of which are the result of hilarious cosplay.

Recently, in fact, a certain bakablue9 he wanted to pay homage to the character in question with a nice personal interpretation, perhaps too much faith in the original. His cosplay managed to garner a lot of attention from the Reddit community, thanks above all to an excellent reconstruction of the nose and clothing that made him extremely similar to his counterpart in the Wano Saga. You can take a look at the interpretation in the attachments at the bottom of the news.

And you, instead, what do you think of the bakablue cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below, but not before having taken a look at the spoilers of the chapter 991 of ONE PIECE released this week well in advance.