ONE PIECE: Usopp returns as protagonist in the epic figure of DT Studio

In the drafting of his masterpiece, ONE PIECE, Eiichiro Oda is striving to guarantee all members of Mugiwara adequate space within the narrative despite the numerous difficulties dictated by the large number of protagonists. In any case, among the most appreciated members of Luffy’s crew there is him, the legendary Usopp.

During the Wano saga, the Mugiwara sniper did not receive much space and the fact that Usopp no longer able to finish a battle on his own without someone else’s help is starting to annoy his fans. However, the character has over the years gained a certain degree of popularity within the dedicated community, which is why numerous companies often strive to make themed and dedicated objects.

The last of which, in this regard, is signed DT Studio. The company, in fact, has set to work to create a scale model of the character, the same one that you can admire at the bottom of the news, in which the famous pirate is portrayed in all his magnificent and arrogant splendor. The statuette in question, in 1/6 scale, is proposed to the public at a price of 358 euros to which are added any shipping costs. Finally, delivery is expected in October 2021.

And you, instead, what do you think of this figure, do you like the great rendering of details? Let us know with a comment below, but not before taking a look at the spoilers of ONE PIECE chapter 1005.