ONE PIECE: Usopp meets Pokémon in a hilarious crossover

There are some characters of ONE PIECE, also from the front of the protagonists, who have acquired a certain type of popularity different from the strong canons of epicity. Among the most iconic pirates in this context, Usopp, the sniper of the Straw Hat Crew, has taken on a prominent place.

While chapter 987 kicks off the awaited revenge against the Emperor, the creativity campaign curated by the thousands of fans of the masterpiece continues undisturbed online. Eiichiro Oda. The work, in fact, is entering the culmination of the Wano saga now that the protagonist has announced his intentions against the two powerful rivals. An uncertain fate, however, concerns Usopp to which the sensei has not given information about their state for some chapter.

The Mugiwara sniper is one of the most popular pirates in the franchise, as proof of the hundreds of illustrations dedicated entirely to him. Speaking of which, did you know that a fan imagined Usopp several years into the future with a stellar bounty?

Always in the same wave of creativity stands the brilliant idea of KuroTeo, an artist who tried to combine the aforementioned character in the guise of Sogeking with Heracross, none other than a pokémon. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is a hilarious crossover that has amazed many fans on Reddit. And you, instead, what do you think of this funny graphic representation? Let us know with a comment below.