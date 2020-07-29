Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Usop becomes a spectacular LEGO figure.

July 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The fans of anime and manga have always wanted to see the protagonists of their favorite series among the LEGO characters, and despite the insistence over the years, the Danish company still struggles to include in its catalog the exponents of series such as Dragon Ball, Naruto , Jojo and of course ONE PIECE .

This is why fans have decided to create personalized LEGO figures, dedicating them to the characters of the souls most dear to them. This is the case of the user @Theindianaevan who shared the post at the bottom of the page on Reddit.

The enthusiast had been asked to accomplish Usopp in LEGO format, and the result is impressive. The mini figure perfectly reproduces the style of the sniper of the Mugiwara before the time skip, and to this is added incredible attention to detail, like the characteristic nose, shown in profile.

READ:  From Nami to Nezuko, here's how Shonen Jump's heroines have changed in the last decade!

Although it is not at all easy to recreate such a character with such meticulousness, among the people who commented on the post there are those who hope for an official LEGO kit dedicated to the Straw Hat crew, which over the years has received many custom sets, even with the Going Merry and Thousand Sunny.

Recall that ONE PIECE is currently in chapter 985, and that in our opinion the character of Monkey D. Garp deserves further study in the series.

