ONE PIECE unveils the cover dedicated to Law, a light novel coming in April

The world of ONE PIECE is vast and sometimes it is not possible to cover all the events with just the manga. In fact, numerous details explained through SBS, databooks and special additions are needed. The explanations and the deepening of some characters, however, also come through the light novels, with the arrival of that shortly Trafalgar Law.

Volume 96 of ONE PIECE and the will debut in April light novel dedicated to Trafalgar D. Water Law, character who is climbing the fan rankings. After his introduction to the Sabaody archipelago he started making space in the main cast first with the fight against Doflamingo through the arches of Punk Hazard and Dressrosa and now in the one against Kaido.

However, what touched many was his story, when he was saved as a child by Donquijote Rocinante. All these details will be narrated in the Law's light novel coming April 3 but partly already covered by ONE PIECE Magazines, which have published some fragments of history in the various issues. At the bottom you can see the cover prepared by Eiichiro Oda for the volume written by Sho Hinata.

It is not the first light novel dedicated to the world of ONE PIECE: after those dedicated to feature films, the light novel dedicated to Portgas D. Ace was published last year. Instead, Nami's light novel will arrive in the future.