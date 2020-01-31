ONE PIECE: unveiled the Italian release date of Volume 93

Share it:

Just over three months have passed since ONE PIECE's Volume 92 arrived in Italy and apparently, Star Comics editions he has no intention of waiting any longer to start distributing the new chapters. Below we propose the Press Release sent to us by the publishing house, complete with release date and other interesting details.

"The appointment with ONE PIECE – the famous work of the master Eiichiro Oda which will enjoy a live-action transposition on Netflix – back in February. After the clash with the emperor Kaido – transformed into a terrible dragon – the most bizarre pirates there are, between imminent dangers and insidious escapes, will face new adventures and mysteries. Issue 93 of one of the most famous comic strips ever seen is about to return to excite all readers who are eagerly awaiting its release, don't miss it! "

There synopsis of the new Volume was also summarized as follows by the publishing house: "Robin, invited to the shogun palace together with the splendid courtesan Komurasaki, is discovered by the men of Orochi while he is trying to find some valuable information, and finds himself in grave danger. Straw hatinstead, after the dramatic clash with the powerful Kaido, he tries to escape from Quarry of the Prisoners…".

ONE PIECE Volume 93 will be available on newsstands, comics, bookstores and on Amazon starting from February 5, 2020. The collection will include chapters 922 to 942 and will cost € 4.30. The length will be 208 pages.

And what do you think of it? Will you buy the Volume? Let us know in the comments! In case you are looking for other news instead, we advise you to take a look at our in-depth analysis on the brand new ONE PIECE live action.