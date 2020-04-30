ONE PIECE: unveiled a splendid Zoro figure in full Wano style

Share it:

That of ONE PIECE is a gigantic franchise that over the course of these long years has established itself as one of the most important milestones in the anime / manga industry, thus becoming a reference point for millions of readers and spectators and for numerous works of the genre that would be appeared later.

As all fans will surely know, in the last few months the animated series has come to the long-awaited narrative arc of Wano, which has led our favorite pirates to face a whole new world characterized by its own culture, lifestyles and, of course, hidden threats on every corner. The episodes of the opera are in fact revealing a rush of emotions that the public is devouring – albeit recently Coronavirus has forced the staff to work on the anime to pause production – so it should not be surprising that many companies are trying to take advantage of the opportunity.

The last ones to end up in the spotlight are the guys from MegaHouse, who presented one to the public new ONE PIECE themed figures and dedicated specifically to Zoro. The company has in fact published a series of images on Twitter – which you can view by scrolling through the news – through which you can see our favorite swordsman ready for the clash and dressed as a true samurai, in full Wano style. According to what has been declared, the product will be sold at a price of around € 120 and will be made available at the end of November 2020, although all interested parties will be able to book it from May 1st.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that recently a hilarious low budget ONE PIECE themed cosplay depicting the heartbreaking death of Ace had made a lot of talk.