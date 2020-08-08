ONE PIECE: twists and fury, here are the titles of the next episodes of the anime

Share it:

The Wano Kuni sago is one of the most intriguing narrative arcs of ONE PIECE given the crucial role of the territory in regards to the main plot. The fascinating land of the samurai has in fact to do with some of the most important personalities of the work, including Kozuki Oden and the former Emperor Whitebeard.

To underline the importance of Wano, the new opening of the anime was called into question, which showed some legendary figures who will make their appearance on the small screen for the first time. Other figures, on the other hand, are now old acquaintances but their role within the story appears very ambiguous, such as the question inherent to Sabo who is grappling with a delicate mission to Mary Geoise. That TOEI Animation are you going to dedicate some original episodes to the character?

However, even if the hypothesis turns out to be correct, this would not happen in the near future as the studio has confirmed the titles of the next episodes that continue the adaptation of the homonymous manga undisturbed:

Episode 937: "Tonoyasu! The star of the city of Ebisu";

Episode 938: "Shockwaves that spread: the true identity of Ushimitus Kozo";

Episode 939: "The crew hurries: Mission saves the captured Tonoyasu ";



Episode 940: "Zoro's fury, the truth about SMILE";

And you, however, what events do you expect from the new episodes? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.