ONE PIECE turns 23, happy birthday to Eiichiro Oda's incredible manga!

On July 19, 1997, exactly 23 years ago, Weekly Shonen Jump published the first chapter of ONE PIECE, the absolute masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda. Today the manga has almost 1000 published chapters and 470 million copies in circulation, a stellar and absolutely deserved result that no one could have ever foreseen.

Although some sources of information report the July 22 as the release date of chapter 1, it has been confirmed several times that the real ONE PIECE debut day was the 19th, given that Shueisha's weekly had to anticipate the release of a few days on that particular weekend.

Following in the footsteps of Dragon BallONE PIECE quickly ended up carving out an important slice of the market, placing millions of copies in the early 2000s and exceeding the expectations of Oda himself. The work remained firmly in first place in all the monthly sales charts for decades, until the arrival of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

So happy birthday to one of the most important works of all time, still followed by millions of people and considered, not surprisingly, one of the immovable pillars of Japanese culture. At the bottom you can take a look at the color cover of Weekly Shonen Jump.

And what do you think of it? At what age did you know Oda's work? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!