ONE PIECE: Trafalgar Law and his dangerous power show themselves in splendid figures

Among the elements that made the great epic of ONE PIECE so famous and appreciated in the eyes of millions and millions of fans all over the world, above all the countless characters who with their style, their charisma and a successful character design have managed to make a break in the hearts of many.

Over the course of these long decades we have been able to get in touch with a disproportionate number of faces that have managed to remain well impressed in our minds, many of which continue to be constantly praised by fans through cosplay and fanart often made with great care. Given the success, it should therefore come as no surprise that more and more companies are trying to exploit the franchise with themed gadgets designed to appeal to the most passionate collectors.

Well, among the various companies on the market, there are also the guys from Studio Jolly Roger, who recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a splendid ONE PIECE themed figure and specifically dedicated to the well-known Trafalgar Law. As seen in the images placed at the bottom of the news, the pirate was depicted with his iconic clothes, intent on exploiting the dangerous powers obtained through the fruit of the devil Ope Ope. The product shows a great deal of detail and is characterized by a price of 225 euros – not counting the shipping costs – all with pre-orders already open and release date set between the third and fourth quarter of 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that a new special box collection dedicated to ONE PIECE has been announced in Japan.