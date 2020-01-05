ONE PIECE: Tokyo's Mugiwara store drives fans crazy with a 1: 1 statue of Nami!

Share it:

The first act of Wano's narrative arc has just ended and ONE PIECE, the soul of Toei Animation taken from the manga by Eiichiro Oda, seems to have absolutely not lost the nail polish over the years. The series continues to go very strong also on the merchandising side and in this regard, in Shibuya a beautiful surprise appeared for all fans.

There wonderful statue of Nami visible at the bottom, in fact, it was recently put on display at the Mugiwara Store in Tokyo, the official store dedicated to all ONE PIECE products. The work was promptly photographed by a Reddit user and received an upvote shower in the series' official sub.

The Mugiwara Store is located on the seventh floor of the mall Shibuya Marui, located at 1-22-6 Jinnan of Shibuya, one of the main districts of Tokyo. The shop is a real meeting point for all fans of Oda's work and periodically renews its catalog. Until recently it was possible to take a look inside the statue of Luffy, which will now be replaced for a short time by that of his companion.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment!