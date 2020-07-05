ONE PIECE: Tokyo Tower attractions surrender to Covid, permanently closed

Share it:

Coronavirus has hit Japan by blocking a huge amount of activities and attractions. For example, there was the Ghibli Museum to close for a limited time, with the opening scheduled for September, however. But not all anime and manga-themed attractions will reopen after Covid's shutdown. Among these there is one dedicated to ONE PIECE.

As fans of the manga and anime of Eiichiro Oda will know, one of the floors of the Tokyo Tower is dedicated to ONE PIECE. Here, in the space called Tokyo ONE PIECE Tower, activities dedicated to Luffy and his historical companions have been held for years. But everything seems to have an end and the Coronavirus has decreed the end of these activities.

The ONE PIECE official site announced today Saturday 4 July that the Tokyo ONE PIECE Tower will close definitively from 31 July 2020. The staff accompanied the announcement with a statement: "After the annulment of the state of emergency and the various measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in Tokyo, we carefully discussed and examined the situation before to resume the business. We thought it would be too difficult to continue providing the same services that can satisfy all of you with the same quality as before, given the internal location. "

The attraction of the Tokyo Tower was opened in 2015 and therefore lasted 5 years, but from the last sentence of the staff there may be some other choice that will move the ONE PIECE theme park to an outdoor location and that may allow minor problems in the organization of the shows. At least the fans are happy with the return of ONE PIECE on TV with the anime. Manga readers instead have to wait for the new break after ONE PIECE 984.