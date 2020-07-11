ONE PIECE, Toei Animation launches the challenge: to describe an anime in a boring way

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next installments of ONE PIECE will focus on one of the most loved characters of the saga, waiting to find out how the story of the group of protagonists continues. initiative of Toei Animation.

As you can read in the message at the bottom of the news, the official Twitter account of the animation studio has launched this fun challenge: to describe an animated series or film in the most boring way possible. The tweet quickly became viral, receiving more than two thousand likes and over one thousand five hundred replies. Particularly amusing are those dedicated to ONE PIECE, described as follows: "Stretching guy hates water"Obviously it's about Luffy who acquired the power of stretch his body at will, losing the ability to swim in the water.

Other series have also been described in this way, for example "12 year old boy passes an exam to find his father", referring to Hunter x Hunter, while JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures anime becomes"A boy travels to Egypt to find a blond vampire who stole his great-grandfather's body"It is particularly fun Dragon Ball Super, simply described as "Dragon Ball Super".

Finally, if you have not read it yet, we would like to point out our summary of ONE PIECE chapter 984.