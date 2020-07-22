ONE PIECE: this Nami cosplay will bring you back to the Alabasta saga

Share it:

There Alabasta saga it was the first great saga set in the Rotta Maggiore. In fact, Luffy, after gathering the first members of his crew in the East Blue, crosses the Reverse Mountain to venture towards the One Piece, his final destination. The Japanese will soon be able to relive this saga with the new volumes of ONE PIECE.

For us, however, all that remains is to remind us of the adventures of this phase of ONE PIECE by reading the old volumes or by looking at the episodes of the anime. But in aid also rushes a new Nami cosplay, the cat thief and sailor of the crew who during this phase presented themselves with a completely different dress than usual.

To recall the most deserted hues of the atmosphere, Nami wore a dress that made her discover her body much more. In addition to the classic short orange hair she had before the timeskip, the co-star of ONE PIECE she had a blue bikini and a long white skirt. Tamiko Cosplay makes this version of Nami in the photo that you can see below. In the foreground are also the tattoo he wears on his left arm and the Log Pose, do you think he can venture out to sea with Luffy?

