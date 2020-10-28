ONE PIECE: This Drakul Mihawk cosplay shows the elegance of the swordsman

Since the dawn of ONE PIECE, some extremely strong pirates were introduced that Luffy and his crew had no chance to beat. The first was Shanks, the red pirate who sacrificed an arm to save the protagonist. Another instead became Zoro’s opponent: Drakul Mihawk the swordsman.

The man had a terrifying aura but was still confronted by Roronoa Zoro who suffered a bitter defeat. The story around Drakul Mihawk is still mysterious, in fact little is known about him compared to other characters: he lives in Kuraigana, he is the strongest swordsman in the world and in the past competed on equal terms with Shanks, he is a member of the Fleet of Seven .

His look is partly reminiscent of that of a musketeer, with richly inlaid clothing and an overall very elegant look. Taking up this style, the Canadian cosplayer Dorian Amaury decided to create his own Drakul Mihawk. With two posts uploaded to Instagram in the past 24 hours, the cosplay at Mihawk it went viral. Below you can see the photos shared by the cosplayer, what do you think of this cosplay a tema ONE PIECE?

Speaking of swordsmen, you can enjoy this Brook ready for Halloween, or the cosplay of Perona who now lives with Mihawk.