ONE PIECE theory: how long will it take Luffy to reach the roof of Onigashima?

Onigashima is huge. The island, although located within the borders of Wanokuni, is quite distant from the main moor and can accommodate huge beasts. Precisely for this reason Luffy is taking some time to get to the top to collide with Kaido. But in which chapter of ONE PIECE we will see him reach the coveted top?

The trend seems to be stable now and for this several ONE PIECE fans have drawn up a table. For now, Luffy has managed to climb only some of the floors of the main tower and at the pace of one per chapter. Passing through the very first underground floor, we arrived at the second, then the actual first floor in ONE PIECE 994 together with Sanji and Jinbe.

From this we can quickly deduce when Luffy will reach the top:

In ONE PIECE 995, Luffy, Sanji and Jinbe will reach the second floor ;

; In ONE PIECE 996, the trio will reach the third floor;

In chapter 997 of ONE PIECE, we will see the fourth floor and maybe it too confrontation with Queen , Who’s Who e Basil Hawkins;

, Who’s Who e Basil Hawkins; ONE PIECE 998 will show us the fifth and top floor with King , perhaps joined by Zoro;

, perhaps joined by Zoro; At the end of ONE PIECE 999, Luffy will climb the last ladder to the roof and Kaido will be there.

This moment in which the gaze of the protagonist and the emperor will meet could in fact be left to the last vignette of chapter 999. In this way, the fight between Luffy and Kaido would start in chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE. Who knows if we will be able to see all this by the end of the year as Eiichiro Oda wishes.