ONE PIECE: the worst generation meets Spongebob in an epic crossover

For who knows what strange reason, Spongebob has become an ideal material to create ingenious crossover with some of the most famous Japanese works ever. After the epic transformation of Jojo's opening: Vento Aureo, now it's the turn of ONE PIECE participate in an exhilarating artistic representation.

In the last hours, in fact, an illustration curated by the artist has become viral Bagus Dnr, after an enthusiast shared the image through their social channels, drawing the attention of thousands of fans of the masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda. Anyway, you can admire the drawing in question at the bottom of the news in the attachments.

The representation, in fact, recover the imagination of SpongeBob to transform the protagonists of the iconic series in pirates of the worst generation. The same cheerful and joyful yellow sponge has turned into Luffy, in which there is even its variant in Gear Fourth mode, while Patrick is Squidward pay homage to Eustass Kidd and Trafalgar D. Law respectively.

And you, instead, what do you think of this particular and original illustration, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered the spoilers of the last chapter of ONE PIECE that herald new sensational revelations as well as the arrival of a new break.