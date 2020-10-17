ONE PIECE: the voice actors of Zoro and Luffy swap roles, here is the result!

The reunion between Luffy and Zoro shown in episode 897 of ONE PIECE was undoubtedly one of the most appreciated scenes by fans of the series, who had been waiting for the reunion of the two for several years. Today, one year after the extraordinary event, the two official voice actors have decided to revive the scene with a little twist.

Below you can take a look at the video published by Toei Animation, in which Mayumi Tanaka e Kazuya Nakai, voices of Luffy and Zoro, return to the dubbing booth exchanging parts. Hearing the protagonist with the voice of the swordsman makes a whole different effect, and thousands of Reddit fans have commented appreciating the extraordinary originality of the cast.

The ONE PIECE anime series is progressing smoothly, and episode 945 has recently been broadcast. The cast recently confirmed that Covid is not slowing down the work at the moment, and consequently episode 946 will be released promptly on Sunday 18 October . The manga, on the other hand, had a few more problems, as Oda opted for a break two weeks ago due to health problems. Fortunately the mangaka has recovered, and chapter 992 was published regularly a few hours ago.

And what do you think of this re-dubbing attempt? Please let us know, as always, by leaving a comment in the box below!