ONE PIECE: the voice actors of Luffy and Usopp celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The popularity of ONE PIECE it exploded not only for the undoubted qualities of the paper work, but also thanks to the goodness of the animated adaptation, capable of reaching a considerably wider audience.

If on the one hand Toei Animation has done a good job in bringing to life the pirate epic of Eiichro Oda, on the other it would be unfair not to give voice actors part of the credit for the success of the animated series.

In the past few hours, the voices of Luffy and Usopp – Mayumi Tanaka and Kappei Yamaguchi – they shared a photo on Twitter that portrays them together, while wearing the now essential protective mask for conducting dubbing sessions.

The captioned image message celebrates the anniversary of ONE PIECE Day, which marked the manga's 23rd anniversary on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga represents a true institution of the magazine, and only a few other titles have managed to approach it in numerical terms, the thought obviously goes to Demon Slayer.

One often wonders how it will be possible in the future to replace a work of the caliber of ONE PIECE, essential for the balance of Shonen Jump. In recent years we are seeing interesting titles – Chainsaw Man, Act Age, Jujutsu Kaisen are an example – however none of these seem to share the crazy creative ambition of a title like ONE PIECE, able to tow the magazine and kidnap the hearts of readers for a period of over 20 years.

ONE PIECE's Akainu receives a new figure for over 400 euros. ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, the rest of Jump: here is the calendar of the August breaks.