ONE PIECE: The Vamplettes cosplayer shows us a genderbend Zoro

August 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Waiting for the live broadcast with the voice actor of the ONE PIECE protagonist, we would like to point out an original genderbend cosplay of the swordsman Zoro, one of the iconic protagonists of the work born from mind of Eiichiro Oda.

The famous cosplayer @vamplettes he then decided to praise the first member of Luffy’s crew with these shots focusing on the famous swordsman. At the bottom of the news you will find the three shots that show us her female version of Zoro, together with this comment: “I love Zoro. I’ve been wanting to create a cosplay of her for a long time and I finally did it“Despite the simple character design, fans of the Straw Hats’ adventures were especially impressed with the details of the characters. three katanas that are used by Zoro, faithfully reproduced by the cosplayer.

His post immediately received over 2 thousand Likes, managing to convince the many fans of One Piece. Given the great success of the work, which over the years has become one of the most read manga in the world, there are numerous cosplay and fan art dedicated to its characters, in recent days we had reported this original disguise dedicated to Nami from ONE PIECE and in particular to his period spent in Alabasta territory, island clearly inspired by the style of the Arab world.

