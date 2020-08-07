ONE PIECE: the unsolved mysteries and what to expect from the final arches

Share it:

The well-known manga of Eiichiro Oda it is getting closer to its end, and after the announcement of the next narrative arc that will be configured as the last and final of ONE PIECE, there are many developments that we can expect, as well as the questions that still do not find an answer today. We know that an entire narrative arc in ONE PIECE it can last even well over a few years. We will surely have the opportunity to unravel every mystery until the end of the manga, but it is good to remember what are the unknowns that still surround the series and what can we expect from now on for the most loved and long-lived pirate saga ever.

Ancestral Weapons and World Government

Much progress has been made and i Mugiwara they are in the presence of one of the four emperors: Kaido, captain of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts and former member of the Pirates of Rocks. Certainly the path that led our crew into the New World was complex, full of adversities and secrets that still struggle to emerge completely today.

The ancestral weapons and their functioning are still shrouded in mystery, capable of destroying the world and with names of ancient divinities. We have heard about it several times between trips, with Poseidon of which we know the nature compared to the others, embodied in the assets by the princess Shirahoshi on the island of Fish men, which allows you to communicate and control i King of the Sea.

in 100 years of the Great Void, a period that will also have to be studied further, Poseidon himself played a crucial role in the attempt to Joy Boy to bring the ark back to the surface Noah with the help of the princess of the time, with the aforementioned ancestral weapon. However, the mysterious Joy Boy, the object of obsession with Nico Robin, failed to allow the Fishmen to emigrate to the surface, and regretted leaving a Poignee Griffe with engraved apologies.

Legend has it that someone will come and complete Joy Boy's quest in its place. As is easily understood, some pieces of the puzzle fit terribly well, but we still know very little about it. Other ancestral weapons, such as Pluton is Uranus, are only mentioned, but of the first, introduced for the first time by Crocodile, we know it was a ship designed by the carpenters of Water Seven for the Ancient Kingdom, mentioned for the first time during the Buster Call by Ohara, native island of Nico Robin.

Just the archaeologist of Straw hat it seems destined to discover everything that binds the ancient Kingdom, to the Poignee Griffe and the figure of Joy Boy, going to the bottom of the events of the 100 years of the Great Void, suitably masked by the World government and come on Asters of Wisdom. THE 5 Stars they seem to hide another of ONE PIECE 's biggest secrets: the Marijoa treasure, now embellished by the appearance of

a giant straw hat which is very reminiscent of Monkey D. Luffy is Shanks worn when young. In this situation, also the figure of Im, which heads over the Stars of Wisdom, will surely have the opportunity to show itself in its entirety after the saga dedicated to Wano, being closely connected to the world government and Marijoa enough to sit on the empty throne within the Pangea castle, located in the sacred land. As for the ancestral weapon Uranus, we know very little, but it is possible to theorize the figures of giants very close to this weapon, wanting to recall the figure of Uranus in Greek mythology to symbolize the father of the first giants and personification of the sky. Continuing on this line of thought, it is easy to find yourself in front of another mysterious figure of ONE PIECE: the doctor Vegapunk, brilliant scientist in the service of the navy that we know has been engaged in experiments regarding the gigantificazione in the saga of Punk Hazard, experiments to which Ceaser Clown tried to follow up.

Just Vegapunk represents an essential link in the universe created by Oda: although we do not know the visual identity of the subject, we have concrete evidence of his studies and experiments, such as those performed on Devil fruits, culminating in the creation of real artificial fruits. A revelation that seems to be at the basis of the saga that we are currently experiencing and which continues from Punk Hazard.

As for the peculiar fruits that give the most disparate skills to the owners, they still hide some characteristics, such as the awakening, capable of acting on the surrounding environment of the user, whose existence we learn from Doflamingo to Dressrosa and we review the same application in the clash between Katakuri and Luffy a Whole Cake Island. Above all, we know that each character within the ONE PIECE universe can have only one Fruit of the Sea.

Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard) would seem the exception, having come into possession of the fruit of Edward Newgate (Whitebeard) during the war of Marineford despite having the fruit in retrospect Dark Dark. This peculiarity makes him the potentially most lethal emperor, in possession of two of the most powerful fruits, but it will be lawful to enter into the merit only after the bow that concerns Kaido.

Truth from the past

Some of the stages of the Mugiwara were also marked by the presence of the Poignee Griffe, the only concrete evidence of the empty century: we know that these are large blocks of stone on which are engraved ancient language characters that only a few know how to decipher. The World Government itself has banned the study of this language, considered a serious crime enough to lead to the extermination of entire populations, such as that of Ohara. We know from the last narrative arc that in the country of Wano it is handed down by the family Kozuki the art of building these large stones and consequently of reading the engravings, however custom died with Kozuki Oden.

The stones have the task of telling the story of the 100 Years of Emptiness, providing information on ancestral weapons, and 4 of them red in color are built to indicate specific places, which when added together indicate the position of the last island: Laugh Tale, where the One Piece is located, the biggest mystery of the whole saga.

Although some can read the stones thanks to a study of the language handed down, people like Gol D. Roger they have the peculiar ability to hear the voices of things, with which the legendary pirate has localized them during his explorations. The same skill is shared by Luffy, Oden and Momonosuke, who can hear the Kings of the Sea e Zunisha, yet another mystery to be solved in the next arches. It could be an extension of thehaki of perception, just as we witnessed the use of the armor haki projected out of the emitting body, attempted by Luffy in the last resort and ideologically useful according to our protagonist to defeat the immortal Kaido.

In terms of size and spectacularity, we are looking forward to seeing the test Shanks is Monkey D. Dragon in their maximum moment of splendor, which presumably will take place in the final arches. Above all, we look forward to unmasking once and for all the will of D, peculiar character that should link the new heirs to the ancient kingdom and destined to oppose the World Government according to history. Very little is known about Luffy's father, except that he is the head of theRevolutionary Army and he is the most wanted criminal in the world with the aim of overthrowing the World Government. Its origins, as well as its entire history, are still unknown today. And the Red? Undoubtedly Shanks has left a mark on the life of our protagonist and a saga dedicated to him would be important to clarify some passages that see him as a protagonist, since he has always presented himself as a mysterious character with an impressive background.

Details from the Rotta Maggiore

A curiosity that many fans have had since the opening of the narrative arc of New world, is that relating to the eye of Roronoa Zoro, which does not yet have a concrete explanation. It may just be a mistake, as a result of training with Drakul Mihawk, but there could be more in terms of techniques and sacrifice. Taking a step back, another question concerning the Florian triangle has not yet received a reply. Let's talk about Shadows

Giants camping on the sea portion of the Major route where there is a thick fog that prevents the sun's rays from penetrating. In the saga of Thriller Bark, Luffy's crew came across the member of the fleet of seven Gekko Moria and his ship isolates, but it is possible to see three entities not better identified much larger than Thriller Bark itself. Presumably the disappearance phenomena in the Triangle occurred first of the settlement of Moria in the area, although many of them are attributed precisely to the pirate captain of Gekko, now dealing with Blackbeard pirates. What will come will be of great importance for the resolution of the mysteries remained unsolved, and we can't wait to know how the Mugiwara adventure will evolve in relation to the events involving Monkey D. Luffy, protagonist and fundamental pivot of each story since 1997.

We can expect a complete maturation of the protagonist once understood the extent of what it will face after Kaido, and undoubtedly it is reasonable to expect some sacrifice that will best define the path of the rubber boy against who or what he will face. The end of an era is getting closer and the new one was of piracy is about to end. Who knows if Monkey D. Luffy will find out what One Piece is and if he will start a possible new and further era of pirates as Gol D. Roger did. The similarities between the two pillars of the work are getting stronger, saga after saga.