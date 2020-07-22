ONE PIECE: the true goal of the alliance between Kaido and Big Mom

Share it:

The narrative arc dedicated to Wano Kuni brought many surprises to the universe of ONE PIECE , revealing important background to the past of Oden Kozuki and Pirates of Roger, and above all transforming the initial clash between the two emperors Kaido and Big Mom into what promises to be a terrible alliance.

Chapter 985 has revealed to us what the real goals of the two pirates are. The announcement was made primarily by Kaido, who focused on describing a great future for the country of Wano, thanks to the project that called New Onigashima, which would have been impossible to implement without Big Mom's help.

Describing the plan Kaido subsequently admits, alongside his new ally, that this will allow them to conquer the much desired treasure that started the piracy era, the ONE PIECE. Kaido speculates that the World Government and the Navy have renounced the Fleet of Seven because they have greater power in their hands, which would allow them to stop the Emperors.

This is also why the captain of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts has decided to create a single crew with Big Mom, with which he can take control of Ancestral Weapons, and use them to get closer to the treasure.

A goal that brings us closer and closer to the conclusion of the saga set in the country of Wa, and which marks aimportant plot advance. Recall that the 986 chapter of ONE PIECE will be released on August 2 on MangaPlus, after a week's break, and that the work of Eiichiro Oda has just turned 23 years old.