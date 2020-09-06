ONE PIECE: the top 5 of the opening of the anime about pirates

Share it:

In ONE PIECE he made his debut Dreamin ‘On, the opening theme number 23 of the historic anime taken from the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. And considering the trend of the previous acronyms, we will have to get used to seeing it at least for a year or so. It is therefore time to draw up a ranking on most beautiful opening of ONE PIECE.

As with the Naruto Shippuden theme songs, let’s open the dance also with ONE PIECE. Let’s see what we think is there top 5 of ONE PIECE openings.

ONE PIECE Opening 6 – Brand New World , let’s start with a theme that welcomed the spectators during the Enies Lobby saga. With the typical scenes of the ONE PIECE opening, we are first introduced to the daily life of Luffy’s crew and then be thrown at the epic clash between the Mugiwara and Enies Lobby with engaging music, nice but that brings with it a touch of nostalgia.

ONE PIECE Opening 10 – We Are. As anime fans know, there are three versions of We Are. The first is the one used in the very first episodes, by Hiroshi Katadani; the second is the one reinterpreted by the crew's voice actors and reused as opening number 7; finally the third, used as the tenth opening, which takes up the original We Are but revised on a musical level, richer and without sound effects. We choose the latter precisely for its more modern look.

ONE PIECE Opening 11 – Share the World, used for episodes 395 to 425. Alternating between English and Japanese, the singers of TVXQ, a South Korean and non-Japanese band, hit fans with a fast pace, while images of the new characters flow between Shichibukai and Supernove.

ONE PIECE Opening 13 – One Day, dei The Rootless. A song that starts in a calm way, identical to the video that sees Luffy in an icy expanse, and then moves on to the crew enjoying the quiet of the journey on the Thousand Sunny. But the song starts with the chorus keeping a high pace to introduce those characters capable of destroying the world, including Whitebeard, Blackbeard and the navy, all while Luffy tries to reach Ace who is going to meet his destiny.

ONE PIECE Opening 23 – Dreamin' On, to close the top 5 we choose the very recent opening of ONE PIECE, which sports not only captivating music but also a superbly animated video, as if to highlight the difference in choices between the direction of the Wano saga and that of the previous arches.

Unfortunately, many ONE PIECE openings remained out of this list that would still have deserved a mention. What are your favorites?