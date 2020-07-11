Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the titles of the next episodes of the anime confirm Zoro as the protagonist

July 11, 2020
The anime of ONE PIECE is now in the midst of the Saga of Wano to the point of approaching more and more dangerously to the weekly events of the manga of Eiichiro Oda. Precisely for this reason, in fact, TOEI Animation has slowed the cadence of adaptation, so as to allow sensei to move forward with history.

Currently, in fact, an episode of the anime covers about 70% of a chapter. A choice that inevitably forced the production to significantly slow down the narrative to avoid hurriedly reaching the original work. Furthermore, this modus operandi is one of the main reasons that made ONE PIECE anime extremely long. However, the first leaks about the next episodes of the series that have followed are recently leaked:

  • Episode 932: "Alive or Dead: Queen's Hell Sumo";
  • Episode 933: "Gyukimaru: Duel on the Oihagi Bridge",
  • Episode 934: "Great Reversal: The Three Sword Technique Beyond Death!";
  • Episode 935: "Zoro's Amazement! The true identity of that Mysterious Beauty";
  • Episode 936: "Learn Ryou: the Haki of the Country of Wano";
Therefore, episode 936 will finally focus on Ryou, the extension of the Armor Haki that could allow Luffy to fight on equal terms against Kaido. And you, instead, what expectations do you have for the next episodes of the anime that will be largely focused on Zoro? Let us know with a comment in the appropriate box below.

