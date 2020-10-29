ONE PIECE: the time when the author of Baki drew the Mugiwara

ONE PIECE and Baki are certainly among the most loved shonen series by fans, who have learned to appreciate the very different styles of Eiichiro Oda and Keisuke Itagaki, who still wanted to dedicate a drawing to the pirate epic that has now almost reached 1000 chapters , imagining what the Mugiwara would look like in his work.

Of course the two series have numerous differences, both for the setting and for the characterization of the characters and for the topics covered, but they find a perfect meeting point in the main element of the shonen category, that is the fights. If Oda focuses more on showing the powers derived from the Devil Fruit ingested by the challengers, or the elegant and phenomenal techniques of the swordsmen, Itagaki tends to emphasize the physicality and speed of the characters during the clashes.

Like other authors in the past, Itagaki has decided to show the most passionate fans his personal vision of the Straw Hat pirates, with the image that you can find in the post at the bottom of the page, shared by @yohaedoe. The characters chosen were Luffy, Chopper, Sanji, Zoro and Usop, all quite different from each other, especially as regards the faces and expressions, and naturally characterized by the unmistakable style of the master.

What do you think of this tribute from Itagaki? Let us know with a comment below. Recall that the spoilers of chapter 994 of ONE PIECE are already available, and we leave you to a Japanese curiosity that appeared in chapter 993.