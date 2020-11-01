ONE PIECE: the time when Eiichiro Oda asked to work at Takehiko Inoue’s studio

Consider two timeless works belonging to profoundly different genres, either ONE PIECE that Slam Dunk are rightfully included in the Olympus of the most loved and followed series in the manga and anime, and this is due to the incredible work done by the two masters Eiichiro Oda and Takehiko Inoue.

While Slam Dunk has managed to engage, however 276 chapters, millions of readers and to make them passionate about basketball with a unique style and a fun and deep narrative, the pirate epic of ONE PIECE continues to expand with the adventures of Luffy and his companions, and is ever closer to the impressive milestone of the 1000th chapter . Recalling his career in the early 1990s, Oda revealed that he asked to be hired as an assistant in the studio of the then already established Inoue, an event that would undoubtedly have marked his future, perhaps removing him from the production of one of his works.

While talking to Inoue, Oda himself said: “I asked my editor to let me in as an assistant in your studio. He simply replied that there were no vacancies. This disappointed me a lot. If I had entered your studio, it probably would have been different. For numerous reasons, it is. it was a turning point for me. “

Surely if the request had been accepted ONE PIECE today would not be the series we know, and fans would have been left without a work so decisive as to be considered one of the symbols of the entire manga and anime industry.