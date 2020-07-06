ONE PIECE: the time that Luffy's voice actress screamed in a three-starred restaurant

Share it:

Many times, especially in cases where an actor tends to work on a certain project for many years, it can happen that one of the roles takes over his personality, as happened some time ago to Luffy's iconic voice actress in ONE PIECE, Mayumi Tanaka.

It is not the first time that Tanaka has let herself go in hilarious curtains, like the time when she confused Luffy's voice with that of Kulilin. To tell the umpteenth anecdote about the iconic voice actress was Kohei Tanaka, famous Japanese composer and the author of much of the ONE PIECE soundtrack, through a widespread twitter on the net that follows:

"Once I went to a tri-starred sushi restaurant in Ginza with Mayumi Tanaka. Suddenly, he got up from his chair and screamed" LISTEN TO ME ALL! YOU ARE MY COMPANIONS !! ". Those present then, raising their hands to the sky, turned to Tanaka-san screaming" SIIIII ". At that moment I thought that now people in general – even outside of anime fans and they eat – they know Luffy's iconic voice and they respond in tone. ONE PIECE is truly incredible. In fact, the captain is incredible! "

A particularly exhilarating anecdote, but which underlines the affection that Mayumi Tanaka feels towards the masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda, in particular for its iconic protagonist. And you, instead, what do you think of this funny episode? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of ONE PIECE, have you seen the bathroom scene between Nami and Robin?