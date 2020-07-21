ONE PIECE: the themed shirts for the death of Ace arrive

Share it:

There have been so many important moments in ONE PIECE that have inspired representations and fan art of various kinds. Some of these have also been officially taken over to create official merchandising lines such as the Trafalgar Law figurine that uses its power. Sometimes something comes based on the darkest moments of the anime.

During the Marineford War, one of the epic events of ONE PIECE and which gave a new hit to the manga and the anime, the death of Portgas D. Ace at the hands of the then Admiral Akainu. The fistful of magma penetrated the fiery body of Roger's son who saved Luffy. The result was a huge hole in Ace's torso that led to his death in seconds.

That scene was taken from a shirt temporarily published on the Red Bubble store, probably unofficial. As you can see in the photo taken from the ONE PIECE subReddit below, the completely black shirt has al center the design of Akainu which emerges from a representation of the hole in Ace's stomach, complete with blood and burnt flesh all around. We don't know if there is a bewildered Luffy on the back side looking across the hole.

