Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the themed shirts for the death of Ace arrive

July 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There have been so many important moments in ONE PIECE that have inspired representations and fan art of various kinds. Some of these have also been officially taken over to create official merchandising lines such as the Trafalgar Law figurine that uses its power. Sometimes something comes based on the darkest moments of the anime.

During the Marineford War, one of the epic events of ONE PIECE and which gave a new hit to the manga and the anime, the death of Portgas D. Ace at the hands of the then Admiral Akainu. The fistful of magma penetrated the fiery body of Roger's son who saved Luffy. The result was a huge hole in Ace's torso that led to his death in seconds.

That scene was taken from a shirt temporarily published on the Red Bubble store, probably unofficial. As you can see in the photo taken from the ONE PIECE subReddit below, the completely black shirt has al center the design of Akainu which emerges from a representation of the hole in Ace's stomach, complete with blood and burnt flesh all around. We don't know if there is a bewildered Luffy on the back side looking across the hole.

READ:  Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 flies in Twitter trends, fans in tears after episode 11

Regarding less horror merchandising, the new ONE PIECE collection is about to arrive in Japan.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.