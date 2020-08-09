ONE PIECE: the teaser of episode 936 shows a new power

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the animated series of ONE PIECE currently in Wanokuni's second act, the new opening theme featured a myriad of characters ready to be introduced. Among these stands out Oden Kozuki – whose appearance has been revealed – a choice that has divided the debate within the community.

Even the presence of Sabo, however, has raised the discussion of several theories regarding its hypothetical use in future episodes. Like every Sunday, a new episode of ONE PIECE awaits us, this time the 936. The episode, as the trailer at the bottom of the article quite explicitly suggests, will focus on Ryou, the extension of the Haki of the Armor useful to Luffy to face the emperor Kaido.

In learning this power, Elder Hyo will play a vital role, showing Straw Hat a concrete application within a fight. The few frames of the teaser foreshadow a certain care in the staging; we hope that it is not just some isolated sequence but that it applies to most of the episode, so as to give us an impeccable adaptation of the paper material created by Eiichiro Oda.

ONE PIECE: the opening anticipates the episodes and shows a new, important character. ONE PIECE: twists and fury, here are the titles of the next episodes of the anime.