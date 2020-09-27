ONE PIECE: the spectacular clash between Sanji and X Drake ignites the last episode

The story arc set in the Land of Wa is leading to numerous changes in the universe of ONE PIECE , just think of the flashback dedicated to Kozuki Oden, who revealed important anecdotes regarding the crew of Gol D. Roger, and also to the Reverie who anticipated the arrival of the Mugiwara in Wanokuni bringing devastating changes to the world.

If the manga gets closer and closer to the final clashes that will determine the conclusion of the current saga, the anime is still quite behind. While their captain finds himself locked up in prison, members of the Straw Hat crews are found in different areas of the Wa Land, all involved in different clashes that see them engaged in first person.

However, in the last episode we witnessed the fortuitous and funny meeting between Zoro and Sanji. As the swordsman confronts the samurai Denjiro, Vinsmoke finds himself up against X Drake, a battle that has impressed the spectators. As you can see in the post at the bottom, the fight between Sanji and X Drake it was created with spectacular animations to say the least, where you can perceive the incredible work done by Kojima Takashi, characterized by an impressive fluidity and detail rendering.

