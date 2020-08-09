Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the smiling Tonoyasu will be the protagonist of the next episode

August 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
While with the manga of ONE PIECE we are actually entering the final stages of the saga of the Country of Wa, which will then lead us to the final narrative arc of the pirate epic written by Eiichiro Oda, the anime has recently introduced us to the power games among the numerous characters who live in Wano Kuni.

From what we have seen in previous episodes, Monkey D. Luffy he is divided from the rest of his crew, and is taking advantage of the Sumo Inferno in a way to improve his command of haki. In fact in episode 936, thanks to an advice from the elderly Hyo, the captain of the Straw Hat crew seems to have managed to correctly use the Ryou, or the extension of the ambition of the armor.

While in episode 937 the conclusion of this incredible clash that saw Luffy as the protagonist will almost certainly await us, the preview shown, which you can find in the post at the bottom of the news, has revealed the title and some sequences that seem to focus on a characters in particular.

With the title "Tonoyasu: The most important man in Ebisu" we are going to discover different details regarding the life and the past of what was once the feudal lord of Hakumai, who after ingesting an incomplete Smile was destined to always have a smile, without ever being able to show his true emotions.

According to some speculations, the emperor Kaido could die in chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE, and we leave you to the information about the next episodes of the anime.

