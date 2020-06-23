Entertainment

ONE PIECE: the sexy Nico Robin of Dressrosa in Holly Morin's cosplay

June 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Eiichiro Oda indulges in every saga with clothes to wear to his characters. One of the many merits of the mangaka is that with each narrative arc of ONE PIECE the outfits of the crew and sometimes even the most important supporting actors change. We have seen it recently in Wanokuni and several times, but let's go back in time.

Years ago in the ONE PIECE manga there was the narrative arc of Dressrosa, since Luffy and Law had to take revenge on Doflamingo. The island was surrounded by a Spanish aura and for this reason many clothes were inspired by that atmosphere. Among those who changed clothes there was of course the beautiful Nico Robin, archaeologist of the straw hat crew.

In addition to the classic long hair, wrapped in a slightly different hairstyle, and the classic sunglasses that appeared from the ONE PIECE timeskip, Nico Robin wore a particularly low-cut dress and short that really highlighted all its explosive forms. The Nico Robin cosplay made by Holly Morin reflects exactmind these characteristics. As you can see from the photo below, the girl shows off her physical qualities so she gets very close to Nico Robin. Do you like this ONE PIECE themed cosplay?

READ:  Bojack Horseman season 6: Things you know about

A fan instead dedicated himself to showing us the recent costume of Nico Robin in Onigashima.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.