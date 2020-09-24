ONE PIECE, the screenwriter of the live action reveals: “the series saved my life”

Expectations for the Live Action di ONE PIECE are skyrocketing and despite some hitches on the roadmap due to Covid, production remains ambitious and largely anchored to the mystery. Recently, the writer of the transposition for Netflix took the opportunity to participate in an interview and reveal some details.

Although the authors of the live action have not yet unbalanced on the actors who will play Mugiwara, some hypotheses have already found in Emily Rudd a perfect candidate for Nami. Anyway, in the last few days the screenwriter Matt Owens participated in an interview on a YouTube channel where he shared the experience of the franchise in his life:

“When I was in my twenties I found myself in a bad, but bad depression. So I started looking for a series that could occupy my time and stop me from doing or thinking about anything else. I convinced myself that the time had come. to watch all ONE PIECE And in a few months, from the beginning, I had reached Punk Hazard.

One of the best qualities of ONE PIECE is that the work deals with stories in which everyone has suffered tragedy and pain in their lives, yet that is not what defines them. What defines you is how you decide to use your past to motivate your future, but what makes the difference is someone’s closeness. Nobody has to be alone. When you find people who help you lift and motivate you, that’s the greatest power in this world. And this is the story that I want to introduce into the world. This is also why I know how much Oda cares about ONE PIECE. It means a lot to me, because in all honesty I believe ONE PIECE saved my life. As if he had looked into my eyes and stretched out his hand to say “I trust you.”

