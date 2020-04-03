ONE PIECE: the SBS of the exceptional Shimotsuki family reveals the origin of Zoro

Share it:

The SBS prepared by Eiichiro Oda they are always a gold mine of information. It doesn't matter if they seem insignificant, the details revealed by ONE PIECE's mangaka carefully become important pieces of a gigantic puzzle. Volume 96 of the manga continues to give fans many of these cards to connect.

After discovering the members of Roger 's crew, the SBS of volume 96 of ONE PIECE they give us another point of view on an important character of Wanokuni and who now seems connected to one of the Straw Hat pirates. On page 80 of tankobon 96, Oda reveals the Kozaburo Shimotsuki's journey, a mysterious clan member who decided to leave Wanokuni 55 years before the beginning of the story.

He had a dream of traveling the world and, when he arrived in an area in the East Blue, he decided to stop to save the locals from some bandits. He fell in love with a woman there and began training the inhabitants to use the sword. He then decided to settle there and, finding a village with no name, christened him Shimotsuki. There Koshiro was born, known to be Zoro's teacher and Kuina's father. He still appears to be the head of the Shimotsuki village today.

At the end of the page, Oda's comment says: "Eh? Could it be that … it is connected to the Zoro dynasty ?!". The pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro was therefore born in a samurai village and befriended an important Wanokuni family. Did you expect these links in volume 96 of ONE PIECE?