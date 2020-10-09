ONE PIECE: the preview of episode 945 of the anime anticipates the return of Big Mom

The new highly anticipated episode of ONE PIECE, number 945, will stage the return of a fearsome opponent for the Straw Hat Crew. Big Mom is finally ready to close the unfinished business with Luffy.

During the arc of Wano, Luffy had to fight his way through dozens of opponents, including some of the fearsome Pirates of the Hundred Beasts. But in the course of episode 945, Straw Hat will have to contend with Big Mom.

As soon as she landed on Wano beach, Big Mom explored the whole country in search of Luffy with only one goal in mind: to kill him. As shown in the promotional video for ONE PIECE episode 945, before coming face to face with Luffy, Big Mom will have to take care of Queen, superstar of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts. But the fight won’t be easy, as in the ONE PIECE animated series, Queen is ready to harness the power of her Devil Fruit.

But while in the ONE PIECE animated series Luffy still has to face Big Mom, in the manga the arc of Wano has almost come to an end. In the pages of the work created by Eiichiro Oda, fans were able to learn much more about the history of Big Mom and his role. Luffy, in ONE PIECE 992, is once again ready to use the Gear Fourth Snakeman.