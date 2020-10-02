ONE PIECE: The power of Sanji’s flames in Sammys’ fiery cosplay

ONE PIECE has been running for over 20 years, a huge time for a manga. During this long and epic story we met Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of the crew of the Straw Hat Pirates, and of course all his companions. One of the first to join the ONE PIECE star group was the Sanji cook.

The blond boy with swirling eyebrows, always with a cigarette in his mouth, is the chef of the crew and always manages to prepare splendid delicacies for his companions. His character, however, leads him to conflicts with Zoro and to continuously admire every beautiful girl who stands in front of him. But he still remains a very serious character and one of the pillars of the ONE PIECE crew when it comes to combat.

From the arch of Enies Lobby onwards, Sanji also made use of the power of fire with the iconic Diable Jambe. These flames are carried from the kitchen to the fight and back again, as Sammys cosplay demonstrates. The girl, known for her cosplay of ONE PIECE characters, has decided to devote herself to this inverted sex disguise: below we can see her Sanji Vinsmoke cosplay in the flames and also struggling with a short culinary performance.

Meanwhile, in the ONE PIECE manga, temporarily paused, Sanji may have found his opponent in Onigashima.