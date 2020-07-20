ONE PIECE: the original tables of chapter 985 leaked

Share it:

The manga of ONE PIECE it is now at a turning point, especially at the end of chapter 985 with Kaido's declaration. Eiichiro Oda, in fact, is fixing the pieces in the great narrative puzzle before finally starting the final battle of the Wano Saga.

After 23 years of honorable service, the pirate epic of home Weekly Shonen Jump continues to be one of the most popular titles worldwide today. L'sudden announcement of Kaido in the latest issue of the manga it again caught fans by surprise who did not expect Orochi's beheading as much as the Emperor's real plans. Either way, our heroes will have to overcome a major obstacle now that the leader of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts has teamed up with Big Mom.

On the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the franchise, the original plates of chapter 985, the same ones edited by Eiichiro Oda in person before going to the print shop. The pages in question, which among other things you can admire at the bottom of the news, in fact show the signs of the drafts before inking, as well as the notes marked by the sensei on the table.

