ONE PIECE: the opening anticipates the episodes and shows the new important character

The anime of ONE PIECE it is still at the beginning of the second act of Wanokuni, while in the manga the readers are already well within the third act. A very wide distance which, however, seems to have been partially filled by the opening number 23 of ONE PIECE. The theme animated by Toei Animation has in fact hidden, or put on display, several future scenes.

We witnessed the reappearance of Jinbe but also the epochal clash between Roger and Whitebeard. In a few seconds the two face each other and then the anime shows them in the foreground, but alongside them with another character who has never been seen before. Or at least, it has never been shown too clearly.

The third character who appears almost halfway through the initials of ONE PIECE it will be very important in the future and we could say that he will trigger most of the past and present events of the world created by Eiichiro Oda. With black hair that stretches high in a strange flat hairstyle we see indeed Oden Kozuki, father of Momonosuke and Hiyori and husband of Toki.

So even the viewers of the anime were finally able to see the legendary Wanokuni shogun. Did you notice the appearance of this character in the series of images?