ONE PIECE: the novel about Nico Robin shows itself in a splendid image

April 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The famous franchise of ONE PIECE, due to the multitude of characters who paint the imaginary of Eiichiro Oda, he often risked overshadowing even the protagonists. For this reason, from time to time, sensei supervises new works to explore the most iconic pirates of his masterpiece.

In addition to NOVEL "A" which explores Ace's backstory, Oda is working hard with his staff to expand the ONE PIECE universe. With the release of the new volume of the Magazine dedicated entirely to the pirate work of Weekly Shonen Jump, a new novel – short-lived – has been announced, focused entirely on the character of Nico Robin.

The latter, in fact, will be the protagonist of an unpublished story in which new events never told before will be revealed, including some incredible details of the heroine of the Mugiwara and ofRevolutionary Army. We would like to remind you once again that the original story is supervised by the same author. Anyway, a first look at the splendid protagonist you can see it at the bottom of the news, thanks to the first image revealed on the Magazine's official instagram profile and illustrated by Sakaya Suwa.

Waiting to know the contents of the novel, what do you think of this rumor about an imminent pause for the ONE PIECE anime? Tell us your opinion about this new project, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

