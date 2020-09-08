ONE PIECE: the next episodes herald a resounding impending disaster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece, ONE PIECE, is approaching dangerously the milestone of 1000 chapters, a number that boasts just a few works in the history of Weekly Shonen Jump. Not least, however, is his self-titled animated adaptation, edited by TOEI Animation, also close to the extraordinary record.

On a previous occasion, we had the opportunity to analyze the details regarding the coverage of the ONE PIECE manga in its television counterpart. Currently, every episode relating to the Wano saga is adapting roughly 3/4 of a single chapter, in such a way as to allow the sensei to move forward as much as possible with the story and avoid introducing an original filler arc.

Waiting for the release of chapter 990, already available in the first spoilers that herald the umpteenth break of the author, let’s take a look at the titles of the next episodes of the anime:

Episode 942: “A Raging Storm! A Fierce Battle Before the Place of Execution!“;

Episode 943: “Luffy’s Determination! New and Amazing Developments at Sumo Inferno!“;

Episode 944: “Impending disaster! Big Mom is coming!“;

And you, instead, what do you expect from these new episodes? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page. But speaking of ONE PIECE, have you taken a look at this new curiosity about the appearance of Luffy’s mother?