ONE PIECE: the new statue dedicated to one of the protagonists arrives

Kumamoto is a fairly important city in Kyushu, one of the four main islands of Japan and the southernmost of them. But what does Kumamoto have to do with manga? The Japanese citizen was the birthplace of Eiichiro Oda, creator of ONE PIECE, January 1, 1975.

Located in the center of the prefecture of the same name, in recent times it has been in the spotlight of fans of ONE PIECE. In fact, to celebrate both the creator of the story and the manga, some statues dedicated to the famous pirates have been placed in Kumamoto. While the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy has already been revealed for some time, the other members have gradually joined.

In the last few days, the arrival of one has been celebrated new statue of ONE PIECE which this time is dedicated to Tony Tony Chopper. The humanoid reindeer that ate the Homo Homo fruit is sitting on a stool, wearing the typical hat he’s been wearing since the timeskip. Always smiling, Chopper has his left hand raised where the hoof is also visible. It will of course not be the last themed statue since the next scheduled will be Brook.

Once all the inaugurations have been completed, Kumamoto will certainly become one of the sanctuaries of the ONE PIECE fandom, complete with a pilgrimage among the statues positioned in different areas of the city. And who knows if one day we will also see the eleventh member of Mugiwara.