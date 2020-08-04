ONE PIECE: the new spectacular opening makes fans discuss

Share it:

As we prepare for the third act of the narrative arc of the country of Wa, the anime of ONE PIECE officially introduced the 23rd opening, immediately finding a particular critical attitude on the part of the public, who did not hesitate to express themselves on social networks, showing a clear division of the community.

Fans of Eiichiro Oda's work are not new to the spoilers coming from the openings, but this new sequence of images seems to contain many, and above all important, advances about what is the longest saga written by the master.

Wano's events will take us to the final arc of ONE PIECE, and so far there have been no major surprises in the manga. For this reason, social networks have been bombarded with reactions from fans, who have expressed their appreciation for it the quality of the new opening, but focusing mainly on the amount of spoilers that could ruin the experience for those who do not follow the manga.

At the bottom of the news we have listed only some of the comments shared on Twitter. There are those who have simply shared images saying they are enthusiastic about the new episodes, others are looking forward to seeing Shanks and Bagy when they were still on Gol D. Roger's ship or the past of Kozuki Oden, and there are those who have even analyzed the new abbreviation frame by frame to see its quality.

Recall that ONE PIECE is currently in chapter 986, and that the new opening has anticipated the meeting between two characters.