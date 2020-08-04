ONE PIECE: the new spectacular opening makes fans discuss

As we prepare for the third act of the narrative arc of the country of Wa, the anime of ONE PIECE officially introduced the 23rd opening, immediately finding a particular critical attitude on the part of the public, who did not hesitate to express themselves on social networks, showing a clear division of the community.
Fans of Eiichiro Oda's work are not new to the spoilers coming from the openings, but this new sequence of images seems to contain many, and above all important, advances about what is the longest saga written by the master.
Wano's events will take us to the final arc of ONE PIECE, and so far there have been no major surprises in the manga. For this reason, social networks have been bombarded with reactions from fans, who have expressed their appreciation for it the quality of the new opening, but focusing mainly on the amount of spoilers that could ruin the experience for those who do not follow the manga.
At the bottom of the news we have listed only some of the comments shared on Twitter. There are those who have simply shared images saying they are enthusiastic about the new episodes, others are looking forward to seeing Shanks and Bagy when they were still on Gol D. Roger's ship or the past of Kozuki Oden, and there are those who have even analyzed the new abbreviation frame by frame to see its quality.
Recall that ONE PIECE is currently in chapter 986, and that the new opening has anticipated the meeting between two characters.
admit it, you jammed to this new opening#ONE PIECE pic.twitter.com/q1eDKWOEY9
– Jio (@beanbeanJio) August 3, 2020
Best duo in OP (friend DUO / not ship duo) (taken from new opening)
☺️🍊⛈️ X 🛠️🤥😎#One piece #Nami #Usopp # OnePiece935 pic.twitter.com/u0EVmuz69S
– 👀👉🥕💖 🐰Kerry👀👉🥕💖 🐰 (@KerrotOne) August 2, 2020
Thank god I read the manga. The amount of spoilers in the new opening is unholy. #One piece
– Mister Puma (@MisterPuma) August 2, 2020
#ONE PIECE OPENING 23 im so excited to see these cuties again, my heart will literally fold in on itself and collapse. look at how pure they are: ') pic.twitter.com/o6nLaNLD7P
– misstraffy⁷ (@theprincess_law) August 2, 2020
Ohh my I really do love the visuals for opening 23 of One Piece really do like the music Dreamin on, getting me really hyped for what is to come in the coming episodes so much hype #ONE PIECE # onepiece935 pic.twitter.com/tgSqi1xtiB
– イ ア ン の 契約 Ian Deal (@ eazzz90) August 2, 2020
#ONE PIECE OPENING 23 IS ABSOLUTELY GLORIOUS, JUST WENT FRAME BY FRAME AND HOLY … pic.twitter.com/4i1rf4wFF2
– STICKER (@StickerTricker) August 2, 2020
